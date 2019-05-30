Sindh governor rejects Police Reforms Act

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday rejected the Police Reforms Act. “It cannot be called a bill due to the series of amendments [in laws]. The provincial government has eliminated 80 sections out of the 190 in the Reforms’ Act,” the governor stated in his objections.

The governor said that the provincial government should prefer formulating a new bill instead of amending older regulations.

“The amended bill curtails the authority of the Sindh Police Inspector General (IGP). His role will now be similar to a postman’s,” he stated.

“It has emerged that the amended bill will confine the IGP from transferring police officers. The provincial government will be fully authorised to remove the police chief,” he said.

“I have asked the Sindh government to forward the bill again after amendments as the recommended regulations will not allow the police chief to work independently under such circumstances,” he said.