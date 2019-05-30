PTM’s Mohsin Dawar arrested; remanded in CTD custody

Member of National Assembly (MNA) Mohsin Dawar was arrested from North Waziristan tribal district and presented before an anti-terrorism court on Thursday, a private TV channel reported.

The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader was presented in the ATC in Bannu where he was remanded in the custody of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police for eight days. “The accused is remanded to police for eight days subject to pre- and post-medical checkup. Accused be re-produced before the court on June 7,” read an order handed down by ATC Special Judge Babar Ali Khan. The investigation officer of the CTD Bannu requested the court for a 30-day police custody of the lawmaker. However, the judge after perusing the record remanded Dawar in police custody for eight days.

Dawar’s lawyer said the MNA had voluntarily surrendered himself into the custody of law enforcement personnel following a decision by a tribal Jirga. The PTM leader was at large following an attack on a security checkpost in North Waziristan tribal district on Sunday morning. The MNA, along with eight others, was nominated in the FIR of the attack. Three people were killed and five soldiers injured in the clash between security forces and PTM protesters.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), a group led by Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir had assaulted Kharqamar checkpost in Boyya area of North Waziristan tribal district on Sunday morning. “They wanted to exert pressure for the release of suspected terrorists’ facilitator arrested the other day. Troops at the checkpost exercised maximum restraint in the face of provocation and direct firing on the post,” the army’s media wing had said.