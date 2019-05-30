‘Minus Imran’ formula after Eid: PML-N

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said the party is ready to bring a ‘minus Imran Khan’ formula soon after Eid.

While talking to media here outside Kot Lakhpat jail, she said ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif has directed the party leadership to present this suggestion at the all-parties conference (APC) scheduled to be held after Eid. “A person who worked for the development of the country tirelessly is in jail,” she lamented.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Sanaullah said those who will not participate in the anti-government movement will not be considered as well-wishers of the country. He also claimed that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman has been maligned for not fulfilling ‘do more’ demand of the government.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has, meanwhile, directed the PML-N lawyers to express solidarity with the judiciary.

“We respect judiciary as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has played a pivotal role in movement for an independent judiciary,” Nawaz Sharif was quoted as having told the party leaders who visited him at the prison. He said the lawyers affiliated with the PML-N should get united and express solidarity with the judiciary.

He also urged senior leadership of the party to become the voice of the people against price hike after the Eid. “I am paying compensation in jail for those PML-N people who have failed to come out (on roads),” he was quoted as saying. Party leaders Pervaiz Rasheed, Rafique Rajwana, Ataullah Tarar, Rana Sanaullah, Mirza Javed, Ghulam Mustafa and others visited the jail to meet their party leader.

According to the jail authorities, the family members who met the PML-N supremo included his daughter Maryam Nawaz and mother Begum Shamim Akhtar.