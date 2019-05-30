Google Welcomes Cricket World Cup 2019 with Doodle



LONDON: To commemorate the incredible tournament search engine giant Google has dedicated a special doodle as the 2019 Cricket World Cup kicks off today in London.

The 46-day event will feature 10 teams all vying for the trophy. The Cricket World Cup takes place every four years with the last edition held in 2015 in Australia and New Zealand with the hosts Aussies being crowned champions.

This year’s edition is being hosted in England and Wales.

“No matter how heated the competition may get, cricket is highly respected for maintaining high standards of fair play and good sportsmanship. Hence the phrase “It’s just not cricket,” which describes anything considered unfair,” said Google on its doodle website.