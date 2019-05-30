MNA Mohsin Dawar arrested from North Waziristan

KARACHI: Member National Assembly Mohsin Dawar has been arrested from North Waziristan days after he was accused of launching an attack on Kharqamar check post in the tribal district near the border with Afghanistan.

Mohsin Dawar was at large following the attack on a security check-post in North Waziristan tribal district on Sunday morning. The MNA along with eight others have been nominated in the FIR of the attack.

At least three people were reportedly killed when they clashed with security forces on Sunday.

Ali Wazir was arrested following the attack while Mohsin Dawar was at large.