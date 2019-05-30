Malala Couldn’t Stop Herself From Trolling India at World Cup Opening Ceremony

LONDON: Nobel Peace Prize recipient Malala Yousufzai, who attended the event in front of Buckingham Palace in London, couldn’t help but take a dig at India.

On Wednesday, the 21-year-old represented Pakistan at the 60-second challenge, during the World Cup opening ceremony held at Buckingham Palace.

@Malala You can keep Malala out of Pakistan, but you can’t keep Pakistan out of Malala. No peace just prize pic.twitter.com/LcsMmWUMw1 — Master Ka Ladka (@varunrvarry) May 30, 2019



“Right now we are seeing more and more women taking part in sporting activities,” she said while addressing the ICC Cricket World Cup opening party in London on Wednesday. “Women should engage more in sports and we all have to contribute to that and encourage women and girls.”

She added that Pakistan has produced amazing cricketers such as leg spinner Sana Mir.

“Right now were are seeing more and more women taking part in sporting activities. In Pakistan, we have some amazing cricketers, including Sana Mir. These role models are inspiring women to believe in themselves that they are capable of anything. Women should engage more in sports and we all have to contribute to that and encourage women and girls,” Yousafzai said.

World Cup 2019 is all set to begin on 30th May with the first match to be played between England and South Africa in London.