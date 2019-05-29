Zardari again skips NAB appearance

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday excused himself from appearing before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the fake accounts case, citing his busy schedule.

This is the second time the former president has excused himself from presenting before the anti-graft watchdog.

The NAB had summoned Zardari to appear before a combined investigation team (CIT) for questioning in the fake bank accounts case. Previously, Zardari was summoned by NAB on May 23 but he didn’t appear on the pretext of busy schedule. He had written a letter to the bureau, stating that he cannot appear owing to his busy schedule, requesting the watchdog to set another date for his appearance. It is noteworthy that Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur have obtained bails from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in almost all cases against them filed by NAB.