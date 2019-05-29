Pakistan to host Asia Cup T20 in 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host the Asia Cup T-20 in 2020, the Asian Cricket Council announced in Singapore.The spokesman of PCB said the name of the city to host the tournament would be announced soon and preparations will begin, Radio Pakistan reported.Pakistan was represented by Pakistan Cricket Board (PC) Chairman Ehsan Mani and Managing Director Wasim Khan. A decision on which city in Pakistan will host the tournament is yet to be taken.Pakistan will host the tournament in September 2020, one month prior to the T20 World Cup in Australia.The ACC meeting was also attended by representatives from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.Pakistan will host the tournament in September 2020, one month prior to the T20 World Cup in Australia.