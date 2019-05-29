Maryam takes a jibe at PM Imran to support Bilawal



LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan and said the “man who paralysed the federal capital for four months cannot tolerate a small protest”.

She also claimed the premier is ‘afraid’ of protests and termed the treatment of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) workers as ‘torture’.

“The person who attacked Parliament, PM House, PTV and paralysed Islamabad for four months could not tolerate a small protest because he is scared,” Maryam tweeted in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) barred political workers from entering the federal capital and directed the provincial home secretaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to instruct their police personnel to stop PPP workers from leaving their respective provinces.

Islamabad administration heightened security around the red zone to prevent Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) workers from accompanying Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to the NAB office. The Islamabad police used water cannons to disperse party workers at bay. Reportedly, several workers have been arrested after they clashed with the police.

Police used water cannons to disperse PPP workers and stop them from moving towards NAB headquarters for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s appearance. There was a scuffle between PPP workers at police at Islamabad’s D-Chowk. Police baton-charged workers at several places and made arrests. News desk