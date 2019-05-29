PM Imran trying to form one-party system in Pakistan: Bilawal



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari alleged on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was conspiring to take over all institutions in the country and form a one-party system.

Addressing the media after his appearance before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Bilawal said constructive criticism was not being tolerated in the country.

“The people are releasing that Khan lied on the slogan of change. They have realized that they are not capable of running the country. He is conspiring and using extreme force to hide his inadequacies.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed that it was the right of every Pakistani to take part in a democracy that ensured freedom to assembly and speech. He added that there were no emergency measures in place in Islamabad and Section 144 had not been imposed.

“I had not given a call but some of my workers and MNAs decided to come. The law does not forbid people coming with me. Despite this, PPP workers and elected members were attacked by the government of Mr. Imran Khan.”

According to Bilawal these types of tactics were not something new for PPP and would not scare the party. “We will not compromise on our principles and ideology.”

The PPP chairman demanded the immediate release of arrested PPP workers. “Is this state of Madina where you attack women in Ramzan,” Bilawal said.

Bilawal reiterated PPP’s belief that NAB which was made by Pervez Musharraf was a black law. “This institution is for political revenge and engineering. We believe that in our case rule of law, standard precedence is not being used. Our right to a fair trial is being undermined.”

On his appearance before the accountability bureau, Bilawal said he was interviewed for 20 minutes. “The company about which I am being questioned, I was made a shareholder of that company when I was in school,” Bilawal added that he was made an office-bearer of the company when Asif Ali Zardari became president.

“I have not been involved in day to day business activity which is why NAB gave me a questioner which I will answer after consulting my lawyer,” Bilawal said.

According to Bilawal people at NAB were doing their job and the PPP had structural reservations with the bureau.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was critical NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, stating that he should not have given the interview to journalist Javed Chaudhry.

“The NAB chairman in the interview had said, that if he opens cases against the government, the government will topple.”

According to Bilawal, it wasn’t a coincidence that the NAB chairman’s audio scandal was aired on a news channel owned by the prime minister’s special assistance. The PPP chairman termed this a tactic to blackmail the NAB chairman.

“I believe there should be an investigation. An investigation should be done into the prime minister and his special assistants,” Bilawal added.

During the news conference, Bilawal demanded that the National Assembly Speaker issue production orders for arrested MNA Ali Wazir.

Bilawal added that Ali Wazir’s production orders should be issued so he could attend Friday’s session of the National Assembly.

“The speaker of the House needs to explain why no notice was sent to us. How is it that a member of the House was arrested? The speaker needs to explain himself.” agencies