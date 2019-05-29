PIA brings back over 300 Pakistanis stranded in Malaysia



KARACHI: A day after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directive, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) brought back more than 300 nationals stranded in Malaysia.

In a tweet, the national carrier stated they were proud of their crew who flew the special flight and “brought home 300 plus Pakistanis who were stranded”.

“PIA is honored to perform its duties on the instruction of PM Imran Khan,” the tweet added: Proud of our crew who flew the special 777 flight to bring home 300 plus Pakistani’s who were stranded in Malaysia due to flight route closure. PIA is honored to perform its duties on the instruction of PM Imran Khan & under the leadership of CEO AM Arshad Malik!

According to a statement by the Foreign Office (FO) a day earlier, a special aircraft of PIA was to bring home 320 Pakistanis nationals lodged in Malaysian jails “but stuck due to the cancellation of direct flights between the two countries”.

Most of the individuals were imprisoned due to the expiry of visa or residence permits, the statement added. News Desk