Irshad Ranjhani murder case: ATC rejects UC chairman’s bail plea

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed a request for bail moved by UC Chairman Rahim Shah in Irshad Ranjhani murder case. The ATC conducted the hearing of the bail plea filed by Shah and announced its judgment rejecting the bail plea. The court also rejected the report which termed sub inspector Riaz Ali and DSP Shoukat Shahani as innocent. The court remarked that the trial would proceed against three accused. According to the FIR, UC chairman Rahim Shah had opened fire on Irshad Ranjhani, who was said to be president of Jeay Sindh Tahreek (JST) Karachi division. A video surfaced on social media showing Irshad lying on the road in a pool of blood. According to JST, Rahim had shot their president and then left him to die on the street. Civil society members had staged protests across the Sindh province against Shah.