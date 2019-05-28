PIA increases flight fares ahead of Eidul Fitr

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has increased fares of Lahore-Karachi flights ahead of Eidul Fitr. The price of a return ticket of PIA from Lahore to Karachi has been raised to Rs 31,000. Moreover, two private airlines also raised their fares to Rs 39,500 from Rs 32,500. The passengers have protested against the increase in fares. The PIA’s one-way ticket from Lahore to Karachi used to cost between Rs 14,000 to Rs 17,000 two months ago and the return ticket of Lahore-Karachi flight was available for Rs 28,000.