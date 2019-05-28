Govt asked to form parliamentary body to probe Waziristan incident

Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Akhtar Mengal on Tuesday demanded that the government constitute a parliamentary committee to probe the North Waziristan firing incident in which five personnel of the security forces were injured and three other people were killed.

While speaking in the National Assembly, Mengal said a parliamentary committee should be formed for investigation into the tragic incident of North Waziristan tribal district for ascertaining the facts. He expressed grave concern over the worsening situation in North Waziristan. “Many Pakistani leaders including Fatima Jinnah, Akbar Bugti, Benazir Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif, Bacha Khan, Abdul Wali Khan and others have been declared as traitors in the past,” he said.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmaker Naveed Qamar raised the issue of MNA Ali Wazir’s arrest and said the speaker should have been informed about the detention of an MNA. Qamar read out Rule 103 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in NA, 2007, according to which the speaker must be informed if a member of parliament is arrested. The speaker should then inform the members of parliament about the development, according to Rule 105. Qamar said National Assembly members came to know about Wazir’s arrest through media instead of being informed by the speaker as per procedure.

Speaker Qasim Suri, who presided over the session, directed Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan to look into the matter.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif lamented that the person who started Pakistan’s nuclear program was hanged while the one who completed it has been jailed. He said the nuclear tests on this day made Pakistan’s defence invincible. Pakistan became a nuclear power due to the efforts of elected governments, he maintained, and called upon the parliamentarians to work towards strengthening democracy and protecting ideological borders of the country.

The treasury members, however, staged a walkout when Khawaja Asif took the floor.

Speaking in the parliament, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said Pakistan’s nuclear arsenals are a source of great pride for the entire nation. Speaking in connection with the Youm-e-Takbeer, he said this is a day to recognise and appreciate those nuclear scientists including Dr Abdul Qadeer who made Pakistan a nuclear power. He said Pakistan is faced with internal and external challenges and that time warrants unity to tackle them. He said Pakistan will move forward on the path of progress and development under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for States and Frontier Region Shehryar Afridi categorically said nobody will be allowed to challenge the writ of the state and cast an evil eye on the country. He strongly denounced the attack on security checkpost in North Waziristan and the language used by certain elements against the armed forces. He recalled that the armed forces have rendered immense sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He said no compromise will be made on the law and the constitution and anybody hurling accusations against a state institution will be penalised.

Responding to a calling attention notice, Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Nausheen Hamid told the House that a comprehensive plan has been prepared for the provision of better healthcare facilities in the federal capital. She said under this plan, up-gradation of basic health units will be carried out and those will operate round the clock. She said land has been acquired for the establishment of a 200-bed hospital in Tarlai, adding that the facility will be established with the assistance of Saudi government.

Responding to another calling attention notice, Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram rejected reports that the budget of Higher Education Commission has been cut by 50 percent. She said Rs 65 billion were earmarked for the HEC during the financial year 2018-19. “We have disbursed 90 percent of the total amount while the remaining 10 percent will also be released soon,” she said, adding that there will be no cut in the HEC funds in the next financial year.

Meanwhile, four bills were introduced in the House. These include: ‘The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2019’, ‘The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article 25)’, ‘The Federal Newborn Screening Bill, 2019’ and ‘The Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2019’.

Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on Friday at 10:30 am.