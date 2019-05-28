Imran, Modi may meet on June 13-14 in Kyrgyzstan

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi are likely to meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on June 13-14, Indian media reported on Tuesday.

An Indian official, who confirmed the meeting to Indian media, said that officials from both sides will be talking behind the scenes over the next few days to set the agenda of the meeting.

If meeting took place, the two leaders will exchange views over resumption of dialogue on contentious issues between the two countries. It will be the first meeting between the two leaders after election of Imran Khan as prime minister of Pakistan and Narendra Modi’s recent victory in general elections in India.

Prime Minister Imran Khan last week telephoned Modi and congratulated him on his party’s victory in the election of Lok Sabha. During the conversation, the prime minister expressed his desire for both the countries to work together for the betterment of their peoples. Reiterating his vision for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia, the prime minister said he looks forward to working with Prime Minister Modi to advance these objectives.

“PM [Imran] spoke to PM Modi and congratulated him on his party’s electoral victory in Lok Sabha elections in India. PM expressed his desire for both countries to work together for betterment of their peoples,” Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Faisal had tweeted. “Prime Minister Imran, while reiterating his vision for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia, told PM Modi that he looks forward to working with him to advance these objectives,” he had added.

Imran Khan was quick to congratulate Modi over his election victory on May 23 even before the final results were announced. Modi thanked him and insisted that he always gave primacy to peace in the region.

The exchange of pleasantries between the two leaders is being seen as a sign of easing of tensions between the two neighbours.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj had held an informal meeting on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Kyrgyzstan. Qureshi had told Swaraj that Pakistan was ready to engage with India to sort out all outstanding issues between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the Indian High Commission in Pakistan has extended an invitation to Prime Minister Imran Khan to the annual iftar dinner arranged on June 1. Other dignitaries invited to the ceremony include President Arif Alvi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Senate chairman and National Assembly speaker.

The high commission invites the dignitaries every year, but normally the prime minister never turns up.