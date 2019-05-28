NA body passes resolution to condemn checkpoint attack

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence on Tuesday approved a resolution against the attack carried out by extremists at Kharqamar checkpoint.

The committee warned that a few elements would not be allowed to disrupt peace, and extremists would be eradicated with full force.

The standing committee session was held at the Parliament House with Amjad Ali Khan in the chair. Defence Secretary Lt Gen (r) Ikramul Haq in his briefing said that the Pakistan Army checkpoint near Doga village was attacked twice last month, after which two suspects were arrested on May 25, while on May 26, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) staged a sit-in.

After deliberations with the protest leaders and subsequent assurance for the release of one of the suspects, it was decided that the sit-in would come to an end, but Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar called the protest leaders and asked them to continue with the demonstration, he said.

He said that both the MNAs reached the scene and engaged in a brawl with the security forces. He said that two PTM leaders led an attack on the checkpoint, hurling stones and opening firing, due to which five soldiers of the Pakistan Army got injured. He said the army still showed restraint, but later the mob attacked the checkpoint, after which the response had become mandatory.

The defence secretary maintained that no one would be allowed to challenge the writ of the state, and added that not only the army, but also the locals had rendered sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the tribal areas. The committee chairman condemned the attack and termed it unacceptable. He said that the whole nation stood by the forces and no one would be allowed to disrupt peace in the tribal region. He announced to pay a visit to erstwhile FATA soon and meet the locals there. The committee unanimously passed a resolution against the attack on the checkpoint. The resolution said that a full-fledged operation would be launched against the extremists.

Earlier, members of the committee expressed anger over the absence of finance secretary from the meeting and non-provision of facilities for the residents of Cantonment areas. The committee decided to write a letter against the finance secretary. It directed the Federal Board of Revenue to present details pertaining to collection of GST on services and the collection from provinces.