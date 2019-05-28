Punjab CM chairs meeting for promoting economic activities

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office on Tuesday in which various proposals regarding promotion of economic activities and generation of job opportunities were reviewed.

The future roadmap in the backdrop of meetings held during the visit of the Chinese vice president also came under discussion. The Punjab government decided to devise an effective strategy for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the chief minister directed the line departments that CPEC-related strategy should be given final shape as soon as possible, adding that salient feature of this strategy should be devised early so as to take maximum benefit from the CPEC projects. He said that CPEC Cell should be made more effective and expanded in the P&D Department, and added that Chinese collaboration would be further utilised in different sectors, including vocational training, agriculture, education and energy.

“China has made unprecedented steps for overcoming poverty issue and the Punjab government will benefit from this Chinese model to decrease poverty. CPEC is a golden opportunity for durable development of Punjab and the rest of the country, and it would be fully benefited upon.”

Buzdar said that Chinese investors would be given all sort of facilities in Punjab for investment. He said that the Punjab government was setting up special economic zones and Chinese investment in these zones would be welcomed. He said that CPEC would promote economic activities, which would generate new employment opportunities. “There is a great demand for skilled labour and it is needed to give special attention to technical and vocational training to fulfil this demand. Human development has been focused on in ‘new Pakistan’,” he added.

The chief minister was given a briefing on the generation of new job opportunities. Provincial Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakhat, Economic Adviser Dr Salman Shah, chief secretary, P&D chairman and other officials concerned attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Buzdar congratulated the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order for making best security arrangements on the occasion of martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA) and said that this day had passed peacefully due to the best arrangements made by the police and administration. “I extend congratulations to Law Minister Raja Basharat, other ministers, police and administrative officers for their wonderful arrangements. The line departments, as well as the police, have diligently performed duties and their performance has remained praiseworthy for maintaining the law and order in the province,” he added.

Earlier, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan returned to China after his three-day visit to Pakistan. Buzdar saw off the distinguished guest at the Lahore airport. On the occasion, Buzdar said that he was happy to host the Chinese guest and it was a “matter of honour for us”. “Your visit will further strengthen the Pakistan-China friendship. The immortal relation of Pakistan and China will never end,” he said. He said Pakistan and China were moving side by side in the journey of development, and the brotherly relations were touching new heights in the present tenure. “A new chapter of love, affection and cooperation has been written between the two countries,” he added. The Chinese vice president thanked the chief minister for his warm hospitality in Lahore and added that he could never forget the love that he received in Lahore. “China is already standing with Pakistan in the journey of development and prosperity, and would do so in the future as well, and the immortal friendship would be further strengthened by working on new dimensions of mutual cooperation,” he added. Separately, Buzdar took notice of molestation of a 13-year-old girl in Kasur. He sought a report from the DPO and directed him to provide justice to the affected girl, besides ensuring early arrest of the accused.