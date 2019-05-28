Can MTI Act bring about the desired reforms?

Health has been at the forefront of political discourse of Punjab for many years. The incumbent government, being an avid proponent of improved health service delivery, brings together the Medical Teaching Institutions Reforms (MTI) Act as part of its reform Program.

The new MTI Act primarily aims to restructure the administrative scheme of things, with rationalized pay scales, ultimately reflecting in improved health service delivery in Public Sector Health facilities. The Act envisages to address the bottlenecks arising from a centralized structure of governance. With a new management system in place, the medical institutions may be freed from the much spoken red-tapism. The Government will still be the employer; albeit the managerial and administrative powers shall be vested in the Governing Board of each institution. Under the MTI Act, the Teaching Hospitals shall have their own Governing Board with completely autonomous administrative powers. The Board of Governors shall comprise of professor doctors, experienced professionals from health management, lawyers and financial experts in areas related to health, retired civil servants, retired judicial servants and other members from the civil society.

Previously, the Punjab Medical and Health Institutions Act 2003 was introduced under which the medical staff was governed through a board though the structure retained some form bureaucratic structures. With powers resting in the center, it was a challenge to effectively utilize the 1.3 million workforce in the health department. With ineffective utilization of resource from top to bottom, health care delivery was left much to improve, causing mistrust among patients and public. Doctors, paramedics and nurses showed repeated discontent on the model which. There are 26,000 pending HR queries which were not being resolved or given attention to by the administration. This resulted in an inertia where in none of the stakeholder was satisfied.

The revisions and improvements in existing systems is a continuous process. The lessons learnt from previous experience have been incorporated. The board will operate under the framework laid down by the government. The government shall be involved in regulating and monitoring the system as per the stated objectives. Under the previous Act, the board was formed and governed by the Secretary of the department, which resulted in an absolute control of bureaucracy in administrative and managerial affairs of each institution. The Board will be monitoring the activities under minimum service delivery.

The MTI Act is privatization of medical institutions as pointed out by critics. In privatization, Gov sells Public property to a bidder in exchange of certain revenue. In MTI Act no such transaction is taking place. All Institutions remain under the ownership of Government. Instead Govt will give one line budget to the institutions whose boards will fix the spending priorities as per local needs. A strong oversight system has been set up including a 3rdparty performance and evaluation to assess the performance of the institutions.

This act improves governance of the medical staff. Under the MTI Act, new doctors and paramedical staff will be appointed on attractive pay packages with a structure for timely promotions and rewards for a performance based system. High performing medical staff will be rewarded in shape of bonuses, promotions and upward professional growth. A system of accountability shall be enforced on under-performing staff. The healthcare professionals will be given a choice to either be employed by the institution on better pay packages or remain employees of under the existing system. In either scenarios, they will be allowed private practice after duty hours. There will be incentive based promotions for hard working professionals and no transfers will be made without consent of the staff. It will be the responsibility of each medical institution to enhance the standard of medical staff and service delivery in its respective jurisdiction. Each institution will be given its budget, which will be audited by the government each year. This will ensure optimal utilization of resources as per requirements of each institution. Additionally, free treatment will be guaranteed in OPDs and Emergencies under the Act along with free medicines.

Questions have been raised on the MTI Act in the past weeks with the most common argument cited as job security due to contractual appointments rather than regular government employments. It can be observed that the opposition is ignited by senior officials who have been underperforming at government institutions while focusing at their private facilities. For young health professionals, the new Act makes up with a sizeable increase in pay scales. This considerable increase ensures that the persistent demand of doctors for higher salaries has been catered for. In a similar manner, the administrative autonomy will ensure that all matters by the healthcare staff will be resolved in the shortest time possible. The long standing centralized processes will be reduced to quick and efficient decision making on a local level.