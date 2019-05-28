Electricity tariff raised by 55 paisas per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday approved a 55 paisa per unit increase in electricity prices. The decision has been made under April’s fuel price adjustment. Consumers will now have to face an additional burden of Rs5.2 billion. NEPRA stated that Re-Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) based power plants were not used in April. According to the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), 22.94 percent electricity was produced from hydel resources in April, 10.34 percent from coal, 18.24 percent from local gas, 30.83 percent from imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) and 7.67 percent from nuclear resources. The new price plan does not apply to lifeline, K-Electric and agricultural consumers. The rest will be charged in bills of the upcoming month.