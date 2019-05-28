Railways for uniting loved ones with special trains, discounts

Pakistan Railways has announced to operate five special trains for Eid-ul-Fitr for catering to the exponential demand as many Pakistanis yearn to unite with their loved ones on the auspicious occasion. In addition, the reduction by half in train fares on first day of Eid-ul-Fitr has also been notified on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Pakistan Railways said a schedule for the special trains had been issued on the directives of Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The first train will depart from Karachi City to Peshawar on the morning of June 02 at 10:45AM. The second train will depart for Quetta on June 02 11:30Am. Similarly, the third train will depart from Karachi Cantt Station for Lahore on June 3 at 11:00Am. The fourth train will depart from Rawalpindi on June 8 for Balochistan’s capital Quetta, the schedule say, and the final and the fifth special train will depart on June 8 from Lahore railway station at 6PM for Karachi.

The spokesman said the booking for these special trains will begin from May 29. Tickets can be bought online and reservations can be made at the office Pakistan Railways spokesman says booking for special Eid trains will begin from Wednesday, May 29.

A fifty percent reduction in fees of all train classes has been granted for the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr, stated a Pakistan Railways official notification on Tuesday. As per notification, 50 percent reduction is for reserved trains on advance reservation to facilitate passengers and enhance earnings for railways.

The notification for trains stated: “No person or party will be allowed to avail two or more concessions at one time i.e. boy scouts claiming the usual concessions of an air condition or first class ticket on payment of half fares under a concession order, at the same time.”