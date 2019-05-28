sullen shine the stars the moon in agony aloof so still stand the palm trees the seasons are bearing my dreams awaysanity suspended while all the black horrors of the mind uncoil slowly snakely settle over this landthey came by night they came in shame they came to take the weapon and the womanmy throat was dry and chilled my groin, forthey are taking them away to the slaughter houseshave you ever seen a child’s head crushed like a coconut or a proud man cry like a baby women, like broken toys, on the rail tracks to Santahar Junction bright flags fluttering from their thighs does it now matter which side did this or whythey were playing these games with death over there in the green lands of Bengal in the year of the lord 1971oh the storm that raged under the blue Bengal sky within man, and without him, when rape was relief death a desire and killing a kindness. Mama, hide me in your arms, for they are taking them away to the slaughter housesincest in the air foul vapors in every mouth will nobody care to break this awful spellthe Major swore he saw rows of what looked like round loaves of brown bread in the Government College dining hall: these were sliced off my sisters; (while they writhed alive in the dormitories above). I’m curled, cursed and cold alone in the night’s chill womb, forthey are taking them away to the slaughter housescan all the waters of the Bay all the tears of the Orient wash the red stains and ugly scars of hate inflicted in that single moment of suicide compelled by an irresistible lust for self-destructionwhen a house is empty the family missing and silence a way of life the nights get chilly the nights get lonely and in the night strong men break down to cry, forthey are taking them away to the slaughter houseswhen Bihari fate was sealed and Bengali destiny designed when the scythe was an argument and the bullet an answerthe lords of men gods of pain have taken council: the unholy juggernaut will move it is decreed and none to challenge it what compulsions drive such men what fear makes them such savages while reason, so thin on the breast, deserts so quicklywho was martyr which one saint depended only on the language he spoke; to such a fine point is the concept of alienation reduced; forthere is no shame like the shame oftaking them away to the slaughter houses.