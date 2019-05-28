sullen shine the stars

the moon in agony aloof

so still stand the palm trees

the seasons are bearing

my dreams away

sanity

suspended

while all the black

horrors of the mind

uncoil

slowly

snakely

settle

over this land

they came by night

they came in shame

they came

to take the weapon and the woman

my throat

was dry

and chilled

my groin, for

they are taking them away

to the slaughter houses

have you ever seen

a child’s head crushed like a coconut

or a proud man cry like a baby

women, like broken toys,

on the rail tracks to Santahar Junction

bright flags fluttering from their thighs

does it now matter

which side did this

or why

they were playing these games

with death

over there in the green lands of Bengal

in the year of the lord 1971

oh the storm that raged

under the blue Bengal sky

within man,

and without him,

when rape was relief

death a desire

and killing a kindness.

Mama, hide me in your arms, for

they are taking them away

to the slaughter houses

incest in the air

foul vapors in every mouth

will nobody care

to break this awful spell

the Major swore he saw

rows of what looked like

round loaves of brown bread

in the Government College dining hall:

these were sliced off my sisters;

(while they writhed alive in the dormitories above).

I’m curled, cursed

and cold

alone

in the night’s chill womb, for

they are taking them away

to the slaughter houses

can all the waters of the Bay

all the tears of the Orient

wash the red stains and ugly scars

of hate

inflicted

in that single moment of suicide

compelled by an irresistible lust

for self-destruction

when a house is empty

the family missing

and silence a way of life

the nights get chilly

the nights get lonely

and in the night

strong men break down to cry, for

they are taking them away

to the slaughter houses

when Bihari fate was sealed

and Bengali destiny designed

when the scythe was an argument

and the bullet an answer

the lords of men

gods of pain

have taken council:

the unholy juggernaut will move

it is decreed

and none to challenge it

what compulsions drive such men

what fear makes them such savages

while reason, so thin on the breast,

deserts so quickly

who was martyr

which one saint

depended only

on the language he spoke;

to such a fine point

is the concept of alienation reduced; for

there is no shame like the shame of

taking them away to the slaughter houses.