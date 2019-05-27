West Indies eye game time against Kiwis in final warm-up today

West Indies will be hoping for some decent match practice when they face New Zealand in the final warm-up tie in Bristol on Tuesday (today). Only 12.4 overs were possible in their first warm-up clash against South Africa before rain intervened and forced a wash out. Even in that brief period, West Indies bowlers failed to impress as Proteas openers got off to a flying start. New Zealand meanwhile, registered a convincing victory over one of the tournament favourites – India. However, the Black Caps would like a tougher challenge and according to their bowling coach Shane Jurgensen, the game against West Indies would be a perfect chance to test their death bowling. “They’ll put us under pressure and I think that will be key for us, especially for the bowlers,” Jurgensen said. “One key area for all teams in this tournament is how you bowl at the death and limiting those boundaries in the last 10 overs.

“Taking wickets at the top will be a key component but at the back end of the innings you want to not leak too many boundaries and keep scores to a modest total.” Jurgensen further added that Matt Henry was likely to play against West Indies in Bristol and all-rounder Jimmy Neesham said it was vital that the whole squad saw some action ahead of their tournament opener against Sri Lanka in Cardiff on June 1. New Zealand might also look at testing batsmen other than the experienced Ross Taylor and captain Kane Williamson.

While the previous game was washed out, West Indies lost to Bangladesh and defeated Ireland in the tri-series before coming to England. New Zealand won the ODI series against Bangladesh 3-0 after losing 4-1 to India at home. West Indies bowling in the powerplay seems to be a major problem for Jason Holder and his team. They are struggling to pick wickets or contain the opposition. Holder would like his team to create more pressure and ensure that the team takes their opportunities. New Zealand wasn’t challenged much in the first match but it will be interesting to see how the bowling goes especially in sunny conditions with no assistance for likes of Boult and Southee. As Jurgensen said, the focus will also be on death bowling for the Blackcaps.

In form players: Chris Gayle: The big hitting Jamaican had been rested for the first warm-up and it will be interesting to see if West Indies use him in the second warm-up. The 39-year-old will have to be used wisely by the team management but he certainly has the capability to single-handedly win matches for his team. He has been hitting the ball well in the IPL and was one of the vital cog for Kings XI Punjab in the recently concluded IPL.

Trent Boult: Boult showed why he is considered the best swing bowler in the circuit at the moment. The left-armer can certainly swing the ball and if the conditions are similar to the first game, then he will be effective. He picked 4/33 against India, removing both the openers and KL Rahul. He certainly will be eyeing more big scalps against the West Indies.

Squad:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

West Indies: Jason Holder (capt), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.