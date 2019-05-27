Bookmakers say Pakistan sixth favourites for World Cup

The enthusiasm of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup is everywhere; ten countries from all over the world will compete against one another on May 30 for the top honours of being called the World Champions. The exposure and grand nature of the event makes it a desirable destination for speculators and betting. Speculators have deemed England as favourites for the World Cup with a rate of PKR 2. This rate implies a pay-off of PKR 2,000 in case an individual bets PKR 1,000 on England winning the World Cup. According to bookmakers their preparations are also complete. Individual performances are also taken into account in various bets. Batsmen Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root are considered favourites for making the most individual runs for England while fast-bowler Jofra Archer and leg-spinner Adil Rashid are being considered favourites to bag the highest amount of wickets for England.

India stands as second favourites for the mega event with a rate of PKR 3.20. A PKR 1,000 bet on India winning the World Cup would fetch PKR 3,200 in case of a successful pay-out. Batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are considered favourites to make the most runs while fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah is considered favourite to bag the most wickets. Five-time champions Australia are third favourites according to bookmakers. The rate for Australia is PKR 4.60 which means a bet of PKR 1,000 could fetch a return of PKR 4,600 in case of an Australian victory in the World Cup.

Australian captain Aaron Finch and batsman David Warner are considered favourites to score the most runs while Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are considered favourites to bag the most wickets for Australia. New Zealand occupy the fourth spot in the list for bookmakers with a rate of PKR 11.50. A successful bet of PKR 1,000 for New Zealand winning the World Cup would result in a pay-off of PKR 11,500. Kiwi captain Kane Williamson and batsman Ross Taylor are being considered favourites to score the most runs for New Zealand while fast-bowlers Trent Boult and Tim Southee are being considered favourites to bag the most wickets.

South Africa occupy the fifth spot. Their rate is PKR 12.50, which implies that a successful bet of PKR 1,000 for South Africa winning the World Cup will result in a pay-off of PKR 12,500. Bookmakers have put Pakistan in the sixth spot with a rate of PKR 17.50. A successful bet of PKR 1000 on Pakistan winning the World Cup would result in a pay-off of PKR 17,500. Batsmen Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman are being considered favourites to score the most runs while leg-spinner Shadab Khan and fast-bowler Hasan Ali are being considered favourites to bag the most wickets. West Indies find themselves in the seventh spot with a rate of PKR 22. A successful bet of PKR 1,000 in favour of West Indies winning the World Cup would result in a pay-off of PKR 22,000. Fast-bowlers Kemar Roach and Sheldon Cottrell are being considered favourites to bag the most wickets whereas Batsmen Chris Gayle and Shimron Hetmyer are being considered favourites to score the most runs for the West Indies.

Bangladesh occupy the eighth spot with a rate of PKR 120. Sri Lanka are on the ninth spot with a rate of PKR 140 while Afghanistan are on the tenth spot with a rate of PKR 220. Bets are also made on various other factors such as the toss and the final score of each team in a particular match. Local bookmakers in Pakistan remain in touch with international bookmakers. They have booked hotel rooms and usually carry out their work through cellular phones.