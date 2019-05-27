MNA incited people to attack army checkpost, NA informed

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Monday lamented that a member of the National Assembly had provoked people in North Waziristan to launch an attack on an army checkpost in the tribal district.

Speaking on the floor of the Lower House, Murad said there are video clips available as to how the army checkpost came under attack in the tribal district. He said the protest sit-in was peacefully ongoing for two or three days, adding, “MNA Mohsin Dawar telephoned people and urged them to attack the post when the time came to fulfill their demands”.

Murad said the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) came into being after murder of Naqeeb Ullah Mehsud in Karachi, adding that his alleged killer Rao Anwaar was quoted as a ‘brave child’ by the PPP leadership. “Mohsin Dawar used to give statements in favor of drone attacks in erstwhile FATA when tribal people were mourning over the deaths of their dear ones,” he added.

Murad Saeed said a resolution was tabled in the assembly by PTI while sitting on the opposition benches in the wake of APS and Charsada attacks to ensure fencing on Afghan border and improving security management there. Unfortunately, it was opposed by some elements who are more loyal to someone else than Pakistan, he lamented.

The minister questioned as to why Imtiaz Wazir of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) of Afghanistan handed over the boy of Tahir Dawar to PTM if they have no links with it. “I question Mohsin Dawar why did the NDS chief say he will only hand over the body of martyred SP Tahir Dawar to Mohsin Dawar,” he said. “What relation does Mohsin Dawar and NDS chief have?”

“These two people – Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir – have taken oath on constitution which bars all citizens from speaking anything which hurts the integrity and defense of the country, yet they speak ill of the state’s institutions,” he lamented.

The minister said that PkMAP leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai made CNICs of Afghan people to get votes. He said the irrational approach of the previous governments after the end of terrorism activities in former FATA resulted in creating a sense of deprivation among the people there. “However, Imran Khan announced a package of Rs 22 billion for the tribal people and visited from Bajur to Waziristan to give respect to them,” he added.

The minister said military operations were launched in 2009 and 2014 against terrorists in tribal areas on the request of the then governments. The gallant forces cleared the area from mischievous elements but the then governments failed to restore the normal life there. The rehabilitation process, construction of colleges and houses were among the responsibilities of the previous governments but they did not focus on it. “The sense of deprivation among people of the erstwhile FATA is due to the irresponsible attitude of the previous governments,” he maintained.

Condemning the attack on army checkpost, former defence minister and PML-N leader Khawaja Asif said sacrifices of the security forces against terrorism are remarkable. He lamented that no member had said anything in the parliament about Sunday’s incident, which, he said, is a mockery of the House. He said the country stands at a critical juncture in the history and that it needs to fix the fault lines. Condemning the attack, he said Pakistan Army’s checkpost should not have been assaulted at any cost.

The PML-N leader called upon the government to mainstream the tribal districts and resolve the crisis politically. He urged Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah and Prime Minister Imran Khan to take immediate steps to defuse the tension. “These issues need to be resolved proactively, otherwise the situation will result into severe consequences,” he warned.

Kh Asif also demanded formation of a parliamentary committee to probe the controversy over leaked audio and video clips of NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal. He accused the PTI government of blackmailing the corruption watchdog’s chairman to save its own people. “Most of the cases the NAB is dealing with at present are against members of the opposition and there is no case being probed against those sitting on the treasury benches,” he said, and alleged that the government got into its stride following the controversy to target the NAB chairman to save its own people. “The government’s role in blackmailing the NAB chairman is shameful,” he added.