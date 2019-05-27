Lahore Weather

Springs of Love

Iftikhar Ahmad

Springs of love, I am told
emanate from mountains of grace,
And the beauty that they hold.

Rushing and gushing water,
turn into mighty rivers,
so majestic and bold.

Love and life is born and re-born
Rivers have a great energy source
in their fold

We need water to drink and wash etc.,
dams built on rivers are essential,
for agriculture, power generation
and economy to turn around,
and to re-mold.

Springs of love that emanate,
we need for peace and security.

This we know,
experience of years unfolds

Story of life is to live,
live with dreams and desires,
desires filled with passion and feelings,

to love and be loved,
outlook to look in yourself and around
in search of the meaning of
what you perceive and feel,

in relation to folks by your side
what you think that others think of you,
And what do you plan to upgrade
your ‘you attitude’.

Story of life is to feel good,
and make others feel good,
Recognize facts
don’t waste time in pointless debate,
if glass is half-empty or half filled,

Need is to be optimistic
And not depressed,

To face life with courage
is the victory in fact.
The prison of loneliness
Drags you down and down.

Try to live for others
If dream is that others live for you
Walking by the riverside
the green grass and crystal blue waves,
have a message for you,

Life is to live
Don’t waste dear,
You need to care,
Care with passion,
passion that matures
and endures.

Remember, Deficit of democracy is human default,
Issues of human development, we need to grasp,

Leaders must lead from the front,
Understanding challenges that confront,
hope springs eternal, justice will be done,
The jealous pot, the selfish lot will reap what they sow

They will come to know,
What it means, ‘love me love my dog’.
Gone are the days when ignorance
was considered a bless,

“No news” was thought
to be a good news,
what an attitude and approach,
was that ostrich mode,
to keep a news
and required response at hold,

A news exists,
Even if it does not reach you,
It makes you feel guilty
For remaining ignorant,
when the time was there
to act confronting and bold,
To a dear friend, and mentor,

I had to apologise.
My counselor a noble soul,
he suffered from multiple fractures
because of a great fall,

My fault?
I had not stayed connected,
others were equally guilty,
on the same count and charge,
They did not pass on “bad news”
Which they should have infact,
All it means is a disconnect
So widely spread,

The writer is a former Director, National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA), Government of Pakistan, a political analyst, a public policy expert and an author. His book Post 9/11 Pakistan was published in the United States. His latest book “Existential Question for Pakistan” discusses a large range of important issues related to governance and policy, having importance and implication for a variety of professionals, policymakers, academics, politicians and administrators.

