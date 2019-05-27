Springs of love, I am told

emanate from mountains of grace,

And the beauty that they hold.

Rushing and gushing water,

turn into mighty rivers,

so majestic and bold.

Love and life is born and re-born

Rivers have a great energy source

in their fold

We need water to drink and wash etc.,

dams built on rivers are essential,

for agriculture, power generation

and economy to turn around,

and to re-mold.

Springs of love that emanate,

we need for peace and security.

This we know,

experience of years unfolds

Story of life is to live,

live with dreams and desires,

desires filled with passion and feelings,

to love and be loved,

outlook to look in yourself and around

in search of the meaning of

what you perceive and feel,

in relation to folks by your side

what you think that others think of you,

And what do you plan to upgrade

your ‘you attitude’.

Story of life is to feel good,

and make others feel good,

Recognize facts

don’t waste time in pointless debate,

if glass is half-empty or half filled,

Need is to be optimistic

And not depressed,

To face life with courage

is the victory in fact.

The prison of loneliness

Drags you down and down.

Try to live for others

If dream is that others live for you

Walking by the riverside

the green grass and crystal blue waves,

have a message for you,

Life is to live

Don’t waste dear,

You need to care,

Care with passion,

passion that matures

and endures.

Remember, Deficit of democracy is human default,

Issues of human development, we need to grasp,

Leaders must lead from the front,

Understanding challenges that confront,

hope springs eternal, justice will be done,

The jealous pot, the selfish lot will reap what they sow

They will come to know,

What it means, ‘love me love my dog’.

Gone are the days when ignorance

was considered a bless,

“No news” was thought

to be a good news,

what an attitude and approach,

was that ostrich mode,

to keep a news

and required response at hold,

A news exists,

Even if it does not reach you,

It makes you feel guilty

For remaining ignorant,

when the time was there

to act confronting and bold,

To a dear friend, and mentor,

I had to apologise.

My counselor a noble soul,

he suffered from multiple fractures

because of a great fall,

My fault?

I had not stayed connected,

others were equally guilty,

on the same count and charge,

They did not pass on “bad news”

Which they should have infact,

All it means is a disconnect

So widely spread,

The writer is a former Director, National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA), Government of Pakistan, a political analyst, a public policy expert and an author. His book Post 9/11 Pakistan was published in the United States. His latest book “Existential Question for Pakistan” discusses a large range of important issues related to governance and policy, having importance and implication for a variety of professionals, policymakers, academics, politicians and administrators.