Chinese vice president’s visit to herald era of economic prosperity: FIEDMC chairman

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC ) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday said Vice President of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Qishan visit to Pakistan will herald new vistas of economic cooperation and a milestone in further cementing bilateral relationship between both the friendly countries on sound footings.

Talking to media here today, Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was offering friendly environment for foreign investment. There was vast scope for Chinese private and public sector investment especially in the fields of energy, agriculture, livestock and IT, he added. He said that people of Pakistan always attached great importance to Chinese people as China was time tested friend of Pakistan.

He said that China should also help explore the rich natural resources of Pakistan which will better the national economy and provide ample job opportunities. He said all MOUs to be inked during visit must be implemented in true letter and spirit. He said that it was need of the hour that China being time tested friend of Pakistan should also transfer the modern technology for exploiting the indigenous resources. He said frequent exchange of visits of private sector delegation in either country will deepen mutual understanding and co-operation in all sectors.

Mian Kashif was optimistic that the visit would pave way for enhanced trade to meet the target of enhancing trade volume. He said that Pakistan was an agro-based country, however, agriculture productivity was not up to the mark due to use of traditional measures. Pakistan was looking forward to China to give technology assistance to modernize agriculture.

He opined that establishment of industrial facilities and up gradation of communication infrastructure, besides boosting trade between the two countries, would also enhance regional connectivity. He said the combined effect certainly would be Pakistan’s economic revival, besides improved relations with China would contribute towards its security in the changing regional geo-political environment

He further said frequent exchange of visits of private sector delegations in both countries will restore confidence and develop deep understanding and cooperation in all sectors. He said he is much optimistic that Prime Minister Imran Khan would be succeeded to revive economy and his efforts to steer the country out of the crisis through seeking financial.

Mian Kashif said despite all the challenges, the incumbent government was working hard to develop an ecosystem to attract investment in the country. He stressed that industrial sector should use cutting-edge technology of modern era in order to further enhance their capacity and quality which would resultantly lead to increase in exports of the country.

He said that there is vast scope of Chinese entrepreneurs for direct investment in FIEDMC and all foreign and local investors are being offered an excellent package of incentives under one umbrella for the establishment of industries. He said industrial estate is located in the close proximity of motorway connecting with whole of the country.. He said that both Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar have given clear cut mandate to him to attract potential investors in FIEDMC and he is endeavouring best to live upto their expectations and to achieve the set target.