PCB allows families to accompany players during World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allowed families to stay with the Pakistan players during the World Cup, but only after their match against Australia on June 12 at Taunton. Earlier, a new PCB policy had stated that a player’s family members, who wanted to travel along with them, had to make their own arrangements throughout the event. Only Haris Sohail and Asif Ali were granted special dispensation on personal grounds. Players’ wives and families were allowed to stay with them during the recent bilateral series against England, but the team manager had since informed the players about the new policy. Previously, Pakistan’s players insisted on having their wives during overseas series, and they were allowed to share hotel rooms. Pakistan are set to begin their campaign against West Indies in Nottingham on May 31 to kick off a World Cup that will see them play nine games across seven venues before the semi-finals.