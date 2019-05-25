Two Pakistan shooters to participate in ISSF World Cup

Olympian Ghulam Mustafa Bashir has set his eyes on the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol event that kicked off in Munich, Germany on Friday, chasing his dream of 2020 Tokyo Olympics place. Bashir is competing in the event along with Khalil Akhtar in their 25m rapid fire pistol events. Their competitions will begin on May 28. Bashir is ranked 14th in the world while Akhtar is on the 28th place, as both athletes will be looking to gather their points for the quota place in Olympics. Bashir, who also represented Pakistan in the 2016 Olympics, believes that his campaign for the Olympics place is going smoothly as he is learning along the way. He also competed at the ISSF World Cup in China in April, however, his weapon troubled him and the results were less than desired. However, he is optimistic about Munich, where he will also be competing for the first time. Both Bashir and Akhtar are Pakistan’s hope for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics place in shooting event.