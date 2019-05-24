PTI is not looking for division of Sindh, says PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is against creation of another province in Sindh, and added that after introduction of new local government system, there will be no need of any kind of division in the province.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of allied parties who called on him here. The meeting discussed overall political situation in Sindh, ongoing federal government development projects in the province and affairs of the allied parties.

The delegation included Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Khurram Sher Zaman, Haleem Aadil Sheikh, Faisal Vawda, Ashraf Qureshi, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Anand Kumar, Nusrat Sehar Abbasi, Sadruddin Shah Rashadi and others.

In a separate meeting with a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and business community in Karachi, Prime Minister Imran Khan said poverty alleviation from Pakistan is his mission for which the trade community must extend its support to the government. He said he wants his government to be acknowledged as the most trade and investment friendly government.

The meeting was attended by the representatives from FPCCI, Karachi Chambers of Commerce, Employers Federation of Pakistan, and representatives from association of readymade garments, leather garments, rice export, automotive parts, bedwear exporters, denim manufacturers, towel manufacturers and hosiery.

Governor Imran Ismail, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi and Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood were also present, a PM Office statement said.

The prime minister said the corruption during the previous government has marred the economy. “We inherited a fragile economy. I cannot let the plunderers off,” he remarked.

He told the delegation that the government has appointed experts at the Federal Board of Revenue and State Bank of Pakistan. He urged the trade community to take advantage of the amnesty scheme announced by the government.

The prime minister said the government desires the private sector to play a key role for bringing about economic stability. The government will extend all-out facilities for promotion of investment and business activities, he said, and added that bringing ease of doing business, reforms in the FBR and creation of a conducive and friendly atmosphere for the business are among the government’s foremost priorities. The delegation expressed confidence in the government’s fiscal policies and also put forward their suggestions to help achieve economic stability and targets.

In another meeting with the members of the Expo 2020 Theme Committee at Governor House in Karachi, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Expo 2020 to be held in Dubai will provide an ideal platform to introduce Pakistani products and highlight the country’s potential in tourism at regional and international level. He called for taking full advantage of the event, a PM Office statement said.

The meeting was attended by Governor Imran Ismail, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, Secretary Trade Development Authority (TDAP) Saleh Farooqui, Director General TDAP Syed Rafi Bashir Shah and other members of the committee.

The meeting apprised the prime minister about the preparations and coordination among different sectors for Expo 2020 to be held in Dubai and participated by around 190 countries.

The prime minister viewed that Allah Almighty had bestowed numerous blessings and potential on Pakistan. “Besides its products in traditional and non-traditional sectors of the economy, the country has immense potential in tourism. However, there is a need to internationally highlight Pakistan’s potential and expertise in multiple sectors,” he stressed.