TV channel gets PEMRA notice over code of conduct violation

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Friday issued a show cause notice to private television channel “News One” for disseminating an audio and video clip of the incumbent National Accountability Bureau chairman. Serving the show cause notice to the private television channel, the PEMRA sought reply from the Airwaves Media within seven days in the matter saying “as to why legal action may not be initiated against the channel for violating PEMRA laws”. PEMRA said in the notice, “The licensee through its CEO is also directed to appear for personal hearing on May 31, at PEMRA HQs, Islamabad, in person or through an authorised representative. In case of non-compliance, the authority shall be constrained to initiate ex-parte proceedings under Sections 29 and 30 of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act, 2007 and 2018”.