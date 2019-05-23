Journey to peace difficult, but on positive trajectory: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said Pakistan is going through an evolution process of its journey to enduring peace and stability, which he said is difficult but on positive trajectory.

“Having withstood challenges in recent past, Pakistan is going through an evolution process of its journey to enduring peace and stability,” the army chief said while addressing the student officers and faculty of staff course 2018-19 at the Command and Staff College Quetta. “The process is difficult but on positive trajectory. We need to stay steadfast and carry forward the efforts towards set national objectives,” he added while sharing his thoughts on national security, according to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Acknowledging and hailing contributions and performance of young officers in the counter-terrorism operations as well as during recent standoff along the eastern border, the army chief appreciated the officers for their professional pursuits to meet and prevail over future challenges of national security. Southern Command commander was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Thursday conducted successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II. The training launch was aimed at ensuring operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command, said a press release issued here by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army.

Shaheen-II missile is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a range of 1,500 kilometers. Shaheen-II is a highly capable missile which meets Pakistan’s strategic needs towards maintenance of desired deterrence stability in the region.

The training launch, having its impact point in the Arabian Sea, was witnessed by director general of Strategic Plans Division, commander of Army Strategic Forces Command, NESCOM chairman, senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command and scientists and engineers of the strategic organisations. Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) chairman and all three services chiefs have congratulated the scientists and engineers on conduct of successful training launch. President and prime minister of Pakistan have also conveyed their congratulations on the achievement.