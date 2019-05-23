Alliance with PPP formed in national interest: PML-N

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have decided to bury their differences in national interest.

Talking to media outside Kot Lakhpat jail, he said the time has come to send the ‘incompetent’ government packing as its policies have failed and the economy has collapsed. He said Pakistan is passing through tough economic situation and keeping the difficulties of masses in mind, the PPP and PML-N have decided to form an alliance. He said the date of the APC will be decided by Maulana Fazlur Rehman and a joint course of action will be decided after the gathering.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said the government has made the International Monetary Fund the incharge of the State Bank of Pakistan, in an apparent jibe at the current bailout deal.

Speaking to media after visiting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat jail, Rana Sanaullah said the government blames the PML-N for holding back the price of dollar during its tenure which isn’t true. He said an incompetent group of people is ruling the country, adding that in Nawaz’s tenure, the IMF didn’t put forth any conditions.

Senator Mushahidullah Khan said everyone in the current government including PM Imran Khan is corrupt.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz also met Nawaz Sharif at the Kot Lakhpat jail and inquired about the health of her father. They also discussed ongoing political situation in the country. On May 8, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif returned to Kot Lakhpat jail in a rally comprising party workers and leaders after expiry of six-week bail granted by the apex court in a corruption case.

Sharif was released from jail on March 27 on medical grounds after the Supreme Court suspended his sentence in the Al-Azizia reference and granted him bail for six weeks. The PML-N supreme leader was sentenced to seven years in jail and was fined Rs 1.5 billion and $25 million in the Al-Azizia corruption reference by an accountability court on December 24, 2018. However, he was acquitted in another reference related to Flagship Investments. Besides, he was also disqualified from holding any public office for a period of 10 years. The disqualification will go into effect following his release from jail after serving the seven-year sentence.