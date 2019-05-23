Action begins against overcharging in Gujranwala

After taking charge of Assistant Commissioner City Gujranwala, Usman Sikandar Hunjra is encircling a strong grip on over-charging by butchers and stores in the city. In a crackdown against over-charging of utility items by Rana Umar Store and Imtiaz Super Store, massive fines were imposed. The action against illegal petrol machines and over-charging petrol pumps has also been initiated while fines were extended in this regard. In addition, the AC made surprise visits to government schools where he checked classroom environment and record registers. The next target is to keep a keen check and balance over moveable and immovable encroachments in the city, as per sources.