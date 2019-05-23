Pakistan warns India against any change in Kashmir status

Pakistan Thursday said any move by India to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir through constitutional amendments will be deemed as violation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

“In principle, there cannot be any change on Jammu and Kashmir until plebiscite is held in accordance with the UNSC resolutions,” Foreign Office spokesman Dr Faisal said here at a weekly press briefing.

The spokesman was responding to statements by top Indian politicians who have been saying that abrogating the Article 370 of India’s constitution, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will pave the way for valley’s freedom and resolution of the dispute.

He categorically said India cannot amend the status of Jammu and Kashmir against the wishes of the Kashmiri people. He also strongly condemned the ongoing heinous human rights violations in the occupied valley, including illegal detentions, killings, rapes and torture. He mentioned the recent killing of 14 Kashmiris by Indian security forces in Shopian, Pulwama, Sopore and Bhadarwa districts and pointed that due to judicial immunity under the draconian laws, not a single culprit was sentenced.

The spokesman expressed grave concern over the ongoing standoff between the United States (US) and Iran, saying Pakistan will support negotiations by any means. “Pakistan has a persistent stance and clear position of supporting dialogue between the US and Iran, by adopting whatever mode suitable,” he said.

Asked if Pakistan will mediate between the US and Iran, he said Pakistan has been offering its services many times in the past and is ready to play its due role in future as well.

Dr Faisal said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will visit Saudi Arabia on May 27 to participate in the meeting of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

To a question if the meeting between Foreign Minister Qureshi and Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, will help break the ice for resumption of dialogue between the two countries, he said the foreign minister Qureshi will soon issue a statement in this regard.

The spokesman dismissed reports about the government of Bangladesh denying visas to Pakistanis and said the press briefing by the Bangladeshi foreign minister on May 21 has made it clear that Bangladesh has not stopped issuing visas to anyone. He said Pakistan wants friendly relations with all countries including Bangladesh and is trying to address all pending matters on the basis of reciprocity.

He confirmed that Cultural Attache of Somalia Usman Abdullahi Hussain on May 17 met an accident at Nazimuddin-Marvi Road, hitting a Pakistani motorcyclist named Mushtaq Kiyani, resident of Bhara Kahu, who could not succumb to his injuries. He said police investigations found that motorcyclist violated red traffic light which resulted in the collision. On the same day, however, the Somalian ambassador was summoned to Foreign Office and conveyed that an appropriate action will be taken against the diplomat as per Vienna Convention and law of the land, he added.