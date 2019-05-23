16 more HIV cases detected in Ratodero

More HIV positive cases were detected on Thursday in Larkana district. PM’s Health Adviser Dr Zafar Mirza and Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho also visited the screening camp set up in the area. As many as 16 new HIV positive cases were detected out of the 465 people who were tested at the camp. The official number of HIV positive patients has climbed to 654 in Ratodero and its adjoining villages. Screening camps have been set up at Banguldero and Naundero. However, no new case has been detected there. So far, a total of 22,286 people from general population have been screened for the disease.