French agency extends aid for water project in Faisalabad

The government of Pakistan and the AFD signed the Credit Facility Agreement worth Euros 94.010m for Extension of Water Resources phase-II Project in Faisalabad. Present on the occasion were: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Mr. Noor Ahmed, Secretary of Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Mr Marc Barety, French Ambassador, and Mr. Jacky Amprou, Country Director of the French Agency for Development (AFD).

Groundwater quality of Faisalabad city is brackish. The proposed project will augment Faisalabad Water and Sanitation agency capacity to provide 1,13,500m3/day of additional clean drinking water to the citizens of Faisalabad through surface water treatment plant. The project will contribute towards the Government of Pakistan’s strategy for improving the urban services and health conditions.

France, through the French Agency for Development, is providing technical and financial support in energy and urban development sector in Pakistan, where Euros 610 million in financial support has been committed since 2016. This project is AFD’s first investment in water and sanitation sector opening avenues for more collaboration with the government of Pakistan in this field.

Secretary EAD thanked the French government and AFD for extending the financial assistance to Pakistan.