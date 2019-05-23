Health minister reaches Larkana amid HIV outbreak

Islamabad: Minister of Health Dr. Zafar Mirza has reached Larkana to help with addressing situation arising out of HIV outbreak in the district. Upon arrival, the Minister had detailed discussions with Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho to review and analyze the situation.

Dr. Zafar Mirza while assuring provincial authorities of fullest support of the federal government in controlling the outbreak said when it comes to health we have to work together as one team and take all necessary measures in coordination to safeguard the health and well being of our people.

In this regard the Health Minister said he had convened a National Stakeholder meeting where experts have pledged technical support to Sindh health department

The Federal Ministry through National AIDS Control Program would arrange all Diagnostic kits and medicine for treatment of affected children and adults.

The Federal Health Ministry will support in establishing 3 new AIDS treatment centres in Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Hyderabad shared Dr. Zafar Mirza.

The Minister said his Ministry and Sindh health authorities will work on short, medium- and long-term Outbreak Management and Mitigation Measures to strengthen HIV response and support health systems to avert such occurrences in the future.