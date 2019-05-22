Bilawal returns NAB’s notice

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reportedly refused to receive the notice sent by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on May 20. The NAB had summoned Bilawal on May 24 in the Park Lane case.

A private news channel quoted its sources as saying that Bilawal returned the NAB’s notice, which was delivered at his Karachi residence. However, Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Anti-Corruption Establishment and Information Murtaza Wahab rejected the news and said Bilawal did not receive any notice. He said the PPP had always followed the legal way and would continue to follow the law, as done in the past.

On the other hand, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, on the advice of his legal team, decided not to appear before the NAB. Sources said that he had gone back to Karachi despite the NAB asking him to appear in Islamabad office today (Thursday).