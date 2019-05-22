Iranian FM to arrive in Pakistan today

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will arrive in Pakistan on a two-day visit on Thursday (today). Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will host an iftar dinner in his honor. During his visit, Zarif is expected to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa. The timing of the Iranian official’s visit is highly critical as President Hassan Rouhani, on Tuesday, rejected the offer of talks with the United States over the recent escalation that poses a threat of a war between the two rival countries. President Donald Trump withdrew the US a year ago from a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and global powers, under which Tehran curbed its uranium enrichment capacity, and achieved relief in sanctions in return.