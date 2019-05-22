Maulana should keep an eye on Islam, not Islamabad: Firdous Ashiq

Information Adviser Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday criticised opposition leaders Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Nawaz.

Firdous Ashiq took to Twitter and criticised Rehman, who announced on Wednesday to lead a protest march towards Islamabad. “Maulana should keep an eye on Islam, not on Islamabad. Making innocent children of the nation a tool to defend the corrupt elite will never be a service to Islam or democracy. You are filled with hatred for Imran Khan,” she said.

“There is a great responsibility upon your shoulders as a religious scholar and you should promote peace, unity and brotherhood among masses rather than spreading chaos,” she said.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the ultimate hope of the nation and Maryam Nawaz was unduly criticising him, in a bid to raise her stature. Responding to the speech of Maryam Nawaz, she said that it seemed that the “corruption king” had pushed his children into the “furnace of politics” to eventually save himself.

“These were the same characters who were Benamidar (nameless). They state one thing in court and another in interviews,” she added. She said they had declared in Parliament that “these are the sources” of their properties, but later refused to own the statement in a court of law, terming it a political statement.

“If these people had not emptied the national exchequer, the nation would not have remained poor,” she said. She said it was unfortunate that Maryam Nawaz had used the occasion of a death to indulge in politics.

She said that the economy would ultimately recover under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would eventually steer the country out of current economic crisis.

She said that the opposition was trying to destabilise the country by staging protests against the government, but they would fail in their objectives. She said the two previous governments had ruined the national economy and plundered the resources of the country.

Replying to a question, the special assistant said the corrupt opposition leaders should face cases in courts instead of unleashing propaganda against the government.

“Leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party are certified thieves. They only care about themselves instead of the country,” she said.

“The opposition is not concerned with price hikes and increase in the value of dollar. Its leaders have only united to protect each other. Whenever accountability of corrupt rulers and politicians starts in the country, all of them unite to safeguard their personal gains,” she said, adding that every corrupt element would have to face accountability.