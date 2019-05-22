Another suspect arrested in Farishta case as PM takes notice

Police on Wednesday arrested another suspect in the Farishta rape and murder case. The accused is a close relative of the victim.

A case has also been registered against former Shahzad Town SHO and other police personnel for not cooperating with the victim’s family when they sought police help after her disappearance.

The girl had gone missing from outside her home in Shahzad Town on May 15. On May 20, her body was found from the nearby forest.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also took notice of the case. The prime minister ordered direct action in Farishta’s case, suspending Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Abid and placing Superintendent of Police (SP) Umar Khan as officer on special duty (OSD).

Officials said Khan had also sought an explanation from the Islamabad inspector general (IG) and Operations deputy inspector general (DIG). The prime minister sought the explanation from officials for not arresting the police personnel nominated in the first information report (FIR) in time.

On Wednesday, Ghulam Nabi, the victim’s father, had registered a first information report at the Shahzad Town police station against the policemen.

Nabi stated in the FIR that the victim’s family had approached police a number of times for help finding Farishta, and to register an FIR against her disappearance. However, the SHO had used delaying tactics.

“Instead of registering an FIR, policemen provided explanations and made the family members clean the police station,” he said. The father called for action to be taken against the SHO and other officials involved on grounds of negligence.

Police said samples taken from the body and the site where the body was found are being tested to ascertain whether she was subjected to gang rape and torture, as alleged by the family.

The family registered a missing person’s report on May 16, and an FIR was registered four days later on May 19.

The family protested against police inaction in Islamabad on Tuesday, and the SHO was suspended from duty.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan and Operations DIG Waqaruddin Syed had held talks with the protesters. The Islamabad police chief also visited Farishta’s home to offer his condolences and assure her relatives of speedy justice.