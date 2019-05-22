GCU VC moves LHC against committee formed to appoint PHEC chairman

Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah (Sitara-i-Imtaiz), the present vice chancellor of GC University Lahore, has moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the selection committee constituted by the Punjab chief minister for the appointment of the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) chairperson.

Prof Hassan Shah secured 94 out of 100 qualification points, but was not called for an interview by the selection committee comprising Dr Attaur Rehman (convener), Dr Arif Nazir Butt, former GCU VC Dr Khalid Aftab and Shahid Najam.

Prof Hassan Shah, through eminent lawyers Anwar Kamal and Rana Asadullah Khan, filed a writ petition 31009/19 in the LHC against the bias of the committee and prayed that the process adopted by the committee constituted for the appointment of the PHEC chairperson be declared void.

The petitioner contended that that the selection committee had failed to perform its duties in accordance with principles of justice, equity, fair play and transparency.

According to a notification dated 18-01-2019, the Punjab Higher Education Department had stated the shortlisting criteria, according to which candidates scoring 75 points would be shortlisted for an interview. Justice Ayesha A Malik had admitted the writ petition and issued notices to the Punjab chief minister and the higher education secretary.

Advocates Anwar Kamal and Rana Asadullah Khan argued that the search committee did not have the jurisdiction and authority to bar eligible candidates securing 75% points from being interviewed. “Since the qualification points were 100 and the interview points 100, it simply means that the search committee whimsically, unreasonably and with prejudiced mind ousted all eligible candidates clearing the bar at the notified 75%,” they said.

Advocate Anwar Kamal contended that the search committee did not enjoy unfettered power or discretion. The obvious exercise of unbridled power is arbitrary, unlawful and ex-facie unreasonable.

He prayed the court that the Punjab government be graciously restrained from acting upon the legally flawed recommendations of the search committee. The case has been fixed for May 29.