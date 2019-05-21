Tahafuz-e-Harmain conference adopts resolutions against terrorism

Leadership of different religious and political organizations of Pakistan and different religious sects while denouncing prevailing wave of terrorism in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan has demanded of Muslim world to devise a unanimous and cohesive mechanism against terrorists and their supporters and masterminds. Clerics and religious scholars of different religious organizations while addressing at “Tahafuz-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Al-Aqsa Confernce” that held here on Tuesday in aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council Islamabad Chapter underlined that prevailing series of targeted missile attacks at different cities of Saudi Arabia will not be tolerated. The conference also assured leadership of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for complete support for security, defense and integrity of Harmain Al-Sharifain.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council addressing the conference stated that OIC’s recent meeting that has been scheduled to be held in Mecca should devise an explicit strategy to contain terrorists and their supporters responsible for prevailing wave of terrorism and missile strikes at different cities of Saudi Arabia. To resolve Iran-Arab world confrontation, support for Houthi rebel tribes and extremists responsible for targeted strikes at Saudi Arabia should be halted. Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman also announced to observe “Ashra-e-Tahafuz-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Al-Aqsa” from 20th Ramazan to 29th Ramazan.

Diplomatic delegates of different Islamic countries also attended the conference that held in the chair of Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi addressing the conference stated that prevailing wave of unrest in Gulf countries is very alarming and concerning for the entire Muslim world. He also added that stance of Saudi Arabia for not to engage in any warlike situation with Iran is very welcoming adding that all the confronting issues of Muslim world should be settled with peaceful talks. After making devastations in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Lebanon, enemies of Islam and Muslims are hatching conspiracies to make anarchy and chaos in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Defense and stability of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is associated with each other. Preplanned bids are being made to make anarchy and chaos in Muslim world by fanning sectarian violence. Targeted missile strikes at different cities of Saudi Arabia including Mecca, Jeddah and Tayef has created concerns for Muslim world.

The clerics speaking at the conference stated that any compromise will not be made on defense, security and sanctity of Harmain Al-Sharifain. The clerics also demanded of the government of Pakistan to play its key and effective role to resolve prevailing unrest in affairs of Gulf world. A resolution adopted at the conference expressed solidarity with oppressed Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine stating that entire Muslim world should raise a joint voice against atrocities of Israeli and Indian troops in Kashmir and Palestine. The conference also announced to observe “Ashra-e-Tahafuz-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Al-Aqsa” in aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council to strengthen the struggle for elimination of terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence. In this connection, special seminars, conferences and congregations will be held to express solidarity and to support the struggle of Palestinians and Kashmiris. Another resolution adopted at the conference lauded the security forces of Saudi Arabia for foiling missile strikes of terrorists and Houthi rebels. It is prestige and honor for Pak-Force that security forces of Saudi Arabia are being trained by officials of Pak-Force. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has also announced to fully support Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for defense and security of Harmain Al-Sharifain. The conference also lauded role and services on part of General Qamar Javed Bajwa to resolve differences between Pakistan and some brother Muslim countries. People of Pakistan valued role of General Qamar Javed Bajwa to resolve differences between Pakistan and some Muslim brother countries. Another resolution adopted at the conference stated that Hajj&Umrah are holy worshipping practices of Muslims and everyone should stay away from doing politics on these holy worshipping. Decision on part of Saudi leadership to allow pilgrims of Qatar is very welcoming. The conference also pointed out that enemies of Islam are taking advantages of differences between Muslim countries.