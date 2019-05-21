Technology empowering women to travel solo

The trend of solo travel is rampant among millennials. According to a study by the Princeton Survey Research Associates, 58 percent of millennials are willing to travel on their own as compared to a much smaller number in the previous generations.

The same study also states that 26 percent of women in the sample set had already travelled solo while a further 27 percent stated that while they had not, they were not opposed to the idea of travelling alone.

A lot of factors have led to the popularity of this recent phenomenon, but perhaps none as much as technology.

When the word ‘technology’ is mentioned, people instantly equate it to social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram and the concept of wanderlust. But the role of technology in solo travel is significantly deeper. It’s a valuable aid for women to explore exotic destinations alone.

Solo women travellers often look up special destinations that meet their interests and studies have found that their vacation tends to generally be shopping and spa-centric. Technology plays an integral part in this regard thanks to blogs and accounts of travellers who may have travelled to such locations and written about their experience, inducing others to enjoy a similar holiday.