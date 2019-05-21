Lahore Weather

Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, May 22, 2019


LHC requires all those building houses to plant two trees

News Desk

Directing its attention to the critical issue of environmental pollution, Lahore High Court, on Tuesday, declared it mandatory for every person building a house in any residential scheme to plant at least two trees. Justice Jawad Hasan heard a petition on controlling environmental pollution in the country. As the hearing went underway, he noted, “This is the matter of country’s future.” In case of non-compliance with the court’s directive, the no-objection certificate of such housing societies would be cancelled, the justice remarked. Justice Hasan also ordered the authorities to furnish policies to force factories to comply with pro-environment measures.

Submit a Comment