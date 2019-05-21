Speeding truck crushes three motorcyclists

A road mishap, on Tuesday, crushed three motorcyclists to death; severely injuring another at Jhang Road, Faisalabad.

As per details, a truck rammed into four motorcyclists at Jhang road.

Local police claimed, “The bodies and injured were moved to hospital for medico-legal.”

Nevertheless, the truck driver managed to flee from the scene while the police investigation into the mishap is underway.

Earlier on Sunday, a collision between a passenger van and an oil tanker claimed two lives while five others sustained injuries at Rawalpindi-Kohat Road near Fateh Jung, Attock.

According to details, two people had died on the spot.

On March 30, at least seven people, including six female students, died while two others sustained injuries when a speeding bus rammed into a rickshaw near Sarai Muhajir, Bhakkar.

Police sources claimed that the students were heading home after appearing in the examinations when the bus crashed into a rickshaw near a petrol pump. The deceased were identified as Iqra Rafiq, Sawera Shafiq, Ifat Ahmed, Mariyam Ashraf, Mehreen Yaqoob, Sobia Arshad, and rickshaw driver Imran.