NAB says reference against Agha Siraj Durrani ready

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) told an accountability court on Tuesday that a corruption reference against Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani was ready.

A NAB investigation officer submitted a progress report in the court, stating that the NAB chairman had given the go-ahead for filing a reference against the Pakistan People’s Party leader.

He told the accountability judge that copies of the reference would be provided to the defence counsel soon. The court adjourned the hearing of the case until May 30 and sent Durrani to prison on judicial remand until the next hearing on May 30. Durrani had been brought to the court amid strict security.

Last week, the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Executive Board had approved filing of a reference against Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in an assets beyond means case.

The board, chaired by NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, approved the reference against the PPP leader.

According to the bureau, Durrani allegedly misused his powers and accumulated assets, causing a loss of more than Rs 1 billion to the national kitty.

The NAB Karachi had arrested Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad in February.