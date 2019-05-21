CTD foils major terror bid in Hub

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), on Tuesday, arrested two facilitators of terror groups; recovering three suicide jackets and a huge cache of arms from Hub.

As per details, the CTD team arrested facilitators planning to carry out a massive terror bid in Hub area of Balochistan during the current holy month of Ramazan.

It may be pertinent to mention here that earlier on Monday, security forces busted the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) network active in Gilgit-Baltistan to destabilise Pakistan.

The intelligence agencies had foiled the attempt to spread anarchy.

According to sources, RAW agents were mentoring a nationalist party, Biloristan National Front (Hameed Group) in Gilgit-Baltistan.

RAW was said to be involved in brainwashing youth in universities across Gilgit-Baltistan through propaganda against Pakistan.

Abdul Hameed Khan was given the task to defame Pakistan at the international level as well as spread terrorism in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He was also directed to send letters to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a bid to sabotage financial and technical aid for six proposed dams in Pakistan.