Three gunned down over property clash

A land dispute, on Tuesday, gunned down three people while two others sustained bullet wounds in Karachi. As per local police, two groups exchanged fire in Karachi’s area of Gulshan-e-Maymar.

Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Additional Police Surgeon Dr Saleem Shaikh said that three people had succumbed to bullet wounds as they were being shifted to the hospital.

Two others were being treated for critical injuries, he added

Gulshan-e-Maymar Station House Officer (SHO) noted, “The incident took place over a land dispute, no arrests were made so far.”

Malir Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Bahadur claimed that efforts were underway for the arrest of the assailant.

Earlier on March 26, a matrimonial dispute killed three people while four others sustained bullet injuries in Rajanpur district of Punjab.

The incident took place in Lakha Basti of Rajanpur where two groups had met an armed clash.

After receiving the information about the clash, the police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to the District Hospital Rajanpur.

According to police, the deceased included Majeed, who had contracted marriage with a girl of his choice, Farzana, three years earlier; his mother and an attacker.