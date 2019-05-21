Two MQM-London ‘shooters’ arrested

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two suspected target killers belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) group from Karachi, a TV channel reported on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the CTD conducted an operation and arrested the criminals affiliated with MQM-London group, who were later identified as Aqib Golden and Aamir Bhaya.

“Aqib is wanted for several heinous crimes, including target killings and supplying weapons to terrorists,” a CTD official said, adding that Aamir Bhaya was involved in extortion and ransom cases.

Last week, Sindh Rangers had arrested an extortionist of MQM-London group from Karachi’s area of Landhi.

A Rangers spokesperson had said that the suspect worked for Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London.

“He was a unit in-charge of Landhi, 86 for MQM London,” the spokesman said.

The individual had confessed to various acts of extorting money from factories and markets.

“He had divided the area into seven sections. Eight to 10 criminals were designated with tasks to extort money from each section,” he said.